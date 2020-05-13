Sullivan, Mercado seats draw House hopefuls

article

With Republican Jennifer Sullivan and Democrat Amy Mercado leaving the Legislature this year, candidates are lining up to run for their Central Florida House seats.

Republican Stevan Novakovic opened a campaign account this week to try to replace Sullivan, a Mount Dora Republican who decided against seeking reelection in November, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Novakovic joined Republicans Randy Glisson and Keith Truenow and Democrats Debra Kaplan and Cristine Stile in running in House District 31, which is made up of parts of Lake and Orange counties.

Meanwhile, in Orange County’s House District 48, Democrat Samuel Santiago opened a campaign account to try to replace Mercado, an Orlando Democrat who is running for Orange County property appraiser this year. Santiago joined fellow Democrats Nelson Pena and Anthony Tsonis in the House race.