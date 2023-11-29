Subway is giving out free footlong cookies in these cities before they launch nationwide

article

Subway is celebrating National Cookie Day by giving customers in select cities a sneak peek of their new footlong cookies coming to stores nationwide next month.

The sandwich chain says select restaurants will be transformed to Cookieway instead of Subway on Monday, December 4, and customers can go from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. for a free footlong cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub.

Subway says it sells more cookies than any other restaurant company in America. Subway first introduced its footlong cookies at a special pop-up event in Miami in 2022.

"Subway's culinary team spent the past year packing even more craveable, chocolate chip deliciousness into a footlong version of its most popular cookie," the company says.

If the free footlong cookies aren’t coming to your city, for a limited time, Subway MVP Rewards members anywhere can get a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub.

Cookie lovers in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York can get a first bite of the footlong cookie at select Subway restaurants that will be transformed into Cookieway. (Subway)

Here are the cities where Subway is giving away free footlong cookies:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.