Substitute teacher accused of hitting kids, using racial slurs in Ocala elementary school

The Brief A substitute has been removed from South Ocala Elementary School, accused of hitting several children and using racial slurs and other derogatory language. Parents want the sub arrested. Police say they have not found evidence of any crime. Parents were told about this in a letter sent home with the kids, and many say they would have preferred a phone call.



Parents at South Ocala Elementary are demanding answers after allegations surfaced that a substitute teacher struck a student and used racial slurs in class this week.

The Allegations:

Damauntai Bethel is in the fourth grade.

He says on Tuesday, he went to school like any other day, and wound up in the nurse’s office, saying he’d been attacked and called a racial slur by his substitute teacher.

"Here in the rib, right here," he said, gesturing to his torso. "Then she slapped me in the face."

He’s not alone.

FOX 35 News talked on camera with 7 parents, and heard from several others whose kids had similar stories.

"The teacher had smacked her right on her neck and shoulder and left red marks," recounted parent Aishya Thomas.

"I was like, what are you talking about? What do you mean you got hit a teacher?" recalled another parent, who asked to remain anonymous.

"He also mentioned to me that she was saying racial slurs," Elizabeth Martinez said of her child’s experience.

The Police Investigation:

Ocala Police told FOX 35, "The school’s resource officer investigated the incident and found no evidence of physical assault. No injuries and no arrests occurred."

The parents FOX 35 spoke with are not accepting that conclusion.

"You have multiple children saying that they were hit, things happened to them. Why isn't she locked up?" said Garrett. "That's what I want."

"I want her to be held accountable," Martinez seconded.

"If your child is not safe at school – who is there protecting the child?" asked Kingcade. "It just does not make sense to me."

How Parents Were Contacted:

The school sent kids home with this letter Tuesday, saying there was an allegation that a substitute teacher had used "unfitting language and physical actions that violated [the school’s] safety expectations."

Parents wanted more than a letter that day.

"Something of that nature deserved a phone call," said Patrice Garrett. "They call you come get your kid if they're sick. They call you if the kid if your kid does something."

On Wednesday, the principal sent out a Skylert message to parents, saying, "The substitute teacher has been removed from the subbing system for South Ocala Elementary School and Marion County Public Schools. In addition, law enforcement has been involved to continue the investigation."

Parents were still uncomfortable with that conclusion.

"Even if she got removed from our school in Marion County, what if she's able to go to another school and teach at somebody else's?" asked a parent who requested not to be named. "What if it happens to somebody else kid? Then what? What if it's happened before?"

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS