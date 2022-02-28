Student injured after Orange County school bus slams into vehicle, officials say

A student was injured after an Orange County school bus slammed into a vehicle causing a chain reaction involving multiple cars, officials said Monday.

Orange County Fire Rescue says the accident happened at S. John Young Parkway and 38th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bus driver says he was dealing with an unruly passenger when the bus rear-ended a vehicle which caused a chain reaction to involve 4 other vehicles. There were a total of 5 vehicles involved, including the school bus.

One student was transported with minor injuries. One adult in another vehicle was also transported with minor injuries.

There were reportedly 40 kids total on the bus at the time.

