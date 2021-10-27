Halloween superhero capes crafted for babies at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital

article

The tiniest patients at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies received some special gifts on Wednesday.

In celebration of Halloween, 11h-grader Rachel Maretsky, of Orlando, delivered 110 handmade superhero capes for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Maretsky was only able to drop off the capes in the lobby and the hospital team distributed them to individual patients.

She has been working on these for quite some time, she said, cutting and gluing five different designs: Superman, Batman, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, and The Incredibles.

When Karys Blake gave birth to her twins at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer on Halloween of 2017, they received Batman and Batgirl capes costumes made by Maretsky.

Blake and Maretsky subsequently connected and met up for the twins’ annual birthday/Halloween photo with the original capes.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement



