Strangers rally to support Florida woman battling cancer after hurricanes destroy her home

A Tampa woman with terminal breast cancer has temporarily relocated to Volusia County as she raises funds to rebuild.

Patrice Bergeron lost her home during Hurricane Milton. Prior to the loss, she was raising money for her cancer treatments through a campaign called Duck Cancer with Patrice.

Through that platform, she sells rubber ducks that people can customize. The fundraising initiative now serves a double purpose; cancer treatments and a new place to live.

After sharing her story with a few local restaurant owners, Denita and Michael Werblun said they were inspired by her story and decided to give her a space to set up shop on their property.

"She is a fighter, and she's fighting for her life. She has an army behind her," Denita said. Her duck station is now set up outside their restaurant, Beachside Bar Deck and Grill.

Fox 35 News was on the scene as dozens of people, in town for Biketoberfest, stopped by to support. Bergeron said she received hundreds of dollars in donations on Friday evening.

"The community has touched me in so many ways. It gives me strength," she said. "I have a new family here. No words can express the joy and happiness."

Bergeron stressed the importance of getting a breast scan when asked about her message to the community as it relates to breast cancer awareness.

" I would like the community to be their own advocate," she said. "It's too late for me, but my story has saved over 45 women. Demand a scan. That's all I ask."

The duck station will reopen Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the location on South Atlantic Avenue.

