Storms to bring heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida on Saturday

It has been a gloomy start to the weekend across central Florida.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be likely throughout the day. It looks like the highest coverage will be later this evening. You can expect brief heavy rain, gusty winds of 25 mph and frequent lightning.

If you are heading to the theme parks, you should keep your umbrella handy. If you are heading to the beach, there is a high risk for life-threatening rip currents at all area beaches.

If you do plan on swimming in the Atlantic, make sure you are doing so near a lifeguard.

Afternoon highs will be in the low-90s across the interior, and upper-80s along the coast. Even though it will be mostly cloudy, feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits, stay hydrated.

A quick check on the tropics, Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico, toward the Louisiana coastline. Landfall is expected Sunday afternoon/evening.

