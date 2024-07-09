TIMELINE: Storms could bring Central Florida dangerous lightning, torrential rain on Tuesday

While we saw highs in the upper 90s on Monday, Tuesday will be considerably cloudier with afternoon storms.

It appears Tuesday storms will start a bit sooner than yesterday, holding our high temperatures down, closer to 90 degrees.

A direct moisture feed from the tropics all week will keep our rain chances elevated with "likely" chances for storms each muggy afternoon.

Any storms will feature frequent and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, torrential rain at rates greater than 5" per hour and winds gusting past 40 mph.

One or two severe storms are possible, classified by winds over 60 mph in wet downbursts.

