Stores busy amid shopping rush on 'Super Saturday'

Holiday shoppers plan to fill stores across Central Florida for Super Saturday as they get last-minute gifts ahead of Christmas.



“I started with the kids cause they’re the most important,” said Kristin Zapp, shopping at Kohls.



The National Retail Federation is estimating nearly 150 million people to take part in what has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“Last-minute shopping procrastinators,” said Irene Farrison, also shopping at Kohls.



Many stores extended their hours in anticipation of the huge crowds.

Zapp told FOX 35 News she’s trying to beat the afternoon crowds.



“This is it. Couple stops at noon, I’m done,” she said.

Meanwhile, Farrison says it’s important to remember the reason for the season.



“It’s just all about the spirit enjoying what Christmas is really about. I think people forget about that,” she said.