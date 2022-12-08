Store owner searching for teens caught stealing on camera, but doesn't want them arrested

For the third time now, the owner of a small business in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off.

Another incident caught on camera on Sunday shows the teens standing by the door for a while, before grabbing a few things out of a glass display and taking off.

The owner of Fast Eddie's Smoke Shop thinks it's the same kids who have done it three times since September.

"Every few weeks they would come in, and it would get a little more brazen every single time," said Blane Caulder.

Caulder says they only sell to people 21 and older. He thinks the kids are only 13 or 14 years and live in the area since they're always on foot.

Caulder is still trying to figure out who they are, but if he finds them, he doesn't want them arrested or charged.

"We don’t want to put that on anybody, but we’d like to at least figure out who it is and then see if we can talk to their parents or just convince them that they’re going down the wrong path, and they probably shouldn’t do that anymore," Caulder said.