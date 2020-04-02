Statewide 'stay-at-home' order begins at midnight

article

Beginning at midnight, Florida will be under a mandatory 'stay-at-home' order in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the call on the heels of the president's decision to extend social distancing guidelines through April 30.

"It makes sense to make this move now," DeSantis said during a press conference.

So what does that mean for you?

People are allowed to leave homes for essentials like to get food, supplies or medicine. They're able to go to stores like Walmart, but you must practice social distancing. Stores are limiting the number of people that are going inside and may be marking places on the floor so you know exactly how far away you need to stand away from other people when you check out in line.

RELATED: Governor DeSantis issues 'stay at home' order for all of Florida

Advertisement

You are able to travel to give care to someone if they need it. You can go to the bank, go out to run, walk, bike, run, hunt, fish, and swim, as long as you practice social distancing.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

"It's really an order to individuals saying that you can engage in essential services and activities, but other than that, you need to stick close to home," said DeSantis. "We're not necessarily saying anything to a nonessential business, but under the order you just wouldn't be able to go into some of these things and conduct business and be following the order."

RELATED: FBI warns of Costco coronavirus stimulus check scam

The order says that people may attend religious services and places of worship but you must remain 6-feet apart. The order said social gatherings in public places are not essential and people in groups of 10 or more can not gather in public places like golf courses.

The statewide stay at home order goes into effect at midnight.

FLORIDA COVID-19 INTERACTIVE MAP: