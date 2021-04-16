State working with FEMA to bring vaccines to sites

State vaccination efforts are at a slight standstill due to the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being put on hold. Now sites plan to switch back to the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine...but there's an issue.

Officials say they are not quite sure when those doses will arrive.

For now, they will continue to only give out second doses while some of the logistics are worked out. The hope is to have first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available next week, assuming the CDC and FDA have not given further guidance on whether they can go back to administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination site at Valencia College West plans to switch over to first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They were administering up to 3,000 Johnson & Johnson shots a day before that vaccine was paused.

"In terms of the allocation for next week. The allocation from the federal government to the state has increased significantly so we should be able to meet the demands in our community," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The state is set to get 550,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna doses next week. There will be no shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Florida at that time.

For now, the Johnson & Johnson shots will remain stored away in refrigerators at the county health department until a final decision is made.



