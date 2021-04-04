State of Emergency issued as Florida phosphate plant overflows with millions of gallons of wastewater

Governor Ron DeSantis will speak in Manatee County on Sunday morning to get a firsthand look at an environmental crisis happening at Piney Point.

He has already declared a State of Emergency in Manatee, Hillsborough, and Pinellas Counties as a result of the crisis.

Currently, an old phosphate plant is overflowing with hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater near Piney Point. Emergency officials say efforts to shore up that leak have failed.

Public safety officials have ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point Reservoir site and surrounding areas. Evacuations continue to expand as well.

More than 300 homes and several businesses have been warned to leave.

Governor DeSantis will speak at the Manatee County Emergency Management building in Bradenton at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

