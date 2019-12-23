State: Florida’s unemployment rate is at a 'historic low'

article

Saying Florida’s unemployment rate is at a “historic low,” the state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released jobless figures for November.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 2.6 percent in November 2019, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than the state rate of 2.7 percent.

This rate was 0.4 of a percentage point lower than the rate of 3.0 percent during the same timeframe last year. The labor force was 1,417,400, up 32,268 (+2.3) over the year. There were 36,468 unemployed residents in the region.

Here are November’s county unemployment rates:

Monroe County: 1.8 percent

St. Johns County: 2.2 percent

Okaloosa County: 2.3 percent

Orange County: 2.4 percent

Wakulla County: 2.4 percent

Walton County: 2.4 percent

Alachua County: 2.5 percent

Baker County: 2.5 percent

Lafayette County: 2.5 percent

Leon County: 2.5 percent

Seminole County: 2.5 percent

Bradford County: 2.6 percent

Broward County: 2.6 percent

Clay County: 2.6 percent

Franklin County: 2.6 percent

Lee County: 2.6 percent

Nassau County: 2.6 percent

Pinellas County: 2.6 percent

Santa Rosa County: 2.6 percent

Sarasota County: 2.6 percent

Collier County: 2.7 percent

Columbia County: 2.7 percent

Hillsborough County: 2.7 percent

Manatee County: 2.7 percent

Martin County: 2.7 percent

Miami-Dade County: 2.7 percent

Union County: 2.7 percent

Bay County: 2.8 percent

Brevard County: 2.8 percent

Duval County: 2.8 percent

Escambia County: 2.8 percent

Jefferson County: 2.8 percent

Lake County: 2.8 percent

Okeechobee County: 2.8 percent

Osceola County: 2.8 percent

Palm Beach County: 2.8 percent

Washington County: 2.8 percent

Jackson County: 2.9 percent

Suwannee County: 2.9 percent

Gilchrist County: 3.0 percent

Levy County: 3.0 percent

Liberty County: 3.0 percent

Taylor County: 3.0 percent

Volusia County: 3.0 percent

DeSoto County: 3.1 percent

Holmes County: 3.1 percent

Pasco County: 3.1 percent

Calhoun County: 3.2 percent

Charlotte County: 3.2 percent

Indian River County: 3.2 percent

Polk County: 3.2 percent

Dixie County: 3.3 percent

Flagler County: 3.3 percent

Glades County: 3.3 percent

Madison County: 3.3 percent

Marion County: 3.3 percent

Gulf County: 3.4 percent

St. Lucie County: 3.4 percent

Gadsden County: 3.6 percent

Hamilton County: 3.6 percent

Hernando County: 3.6 percent

Putnam County: 3.7 percent

Highlands County: 3.9 percent

Citrus County: 4.1 percent

Sumer County: 4.1 percent

Hardee County: 4.4 percent

Hendry County: 5.0 percent

STATEWIDE: 2.7 percent

NOTE: The county rates and the 2.7 percent statewide rate are not seasonally adjusted. The statewide seasonally adjusted rate in November was 3.1 percent, which the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said has been recorded only twice in more than 40 years.

SOURCE: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity