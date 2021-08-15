State COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 15,000 in newly-released numbers

article

The Florida Hospital Association said Sunday that there are over 15,000 confirmed hospitalizations in the state.

The total number of hospitalizations is 15,630.

Officials said the percentage of inpatients with COVID is 32.8% with the percentage of adult ICU patients with COVID AT 50.1%.

The Florida Hospital Association said the current hospitalizations are 154% higher than the previous peak on July 23, 2020.

The association released a chart comparing last year's numbers to this year's numbers.