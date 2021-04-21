State Attorney: Criminal charges won't be filed against Brevard County deputy who fatally shot two teens

article

Criminal charges will not be filed against the Brevard County deputy who fatally shot two teens in Cocoa Beach in November 2020, a State Attorney announced.

State Attorney Phil Archer said on Wednesday that criminal charges will not be filed for the use of deadly force by Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy Jafet Santiago Miranda.

In November 2020, 18-year-old Sincere Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were shot and killed when Deputy Miranda fired into a car as it drove toward him.

Dashcam video showed the incident.

Crooms was behind the wheel when Deputy Jafet Santiago Miranda told him to stop. The deputy told investigators that the driver was being stopped in connection to a report of a stolen car case. Crooms did not comply.

Two weapons were reportedly also found in the car.

Attorneys representing the family argued that the deputy is at fault for opening fire on the vehicle.

Attorney Ben Crump previously said, "you cannot shoot into a moving vehicle. That is the national standard. It's the standard in Orange County, it's the standard in Volusia County, but it's not the standard in Brevard County.

However, State Attorney Archer said that the evidence and testimony provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigations held insufficient evidence for the state to prove at trial that Deputy Santiago was not acting in self-defense, a legal justification for the use of deadly force.

"I know my decision today does nothing to lessen the horrific impact on the surviving families of Mr. Crooms and Mr. Pierce. Anytime a parent loses a child it is a tragic and heartbreaking circumstance. To lose a child in such a violent manner is beyond comprehension," State Attorney Archer said on Wednesday. "But my responsibility is to set aside feelings of emotion or sympathy and make a decision based solely on the facts and evidence, according to the laws of Florida as applied to those facts."

