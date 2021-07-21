Start your engines! NASCAR fans to drive own cars on speedway

Racing fans will be able to take their own vehicles for a lap on the Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday.

The NASCAR Foundation, which supports charitable organizations, is putting on the "License to Drive" event.

For $50, fans can drive their own cars on the track for two laps. Pace cars, manned by the likes of Rusty Wallace and Hurley Haywood, will keep the speed to 55 miles per hour.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. and benefits The NASCAR Foundation.

NASCAR established The NASCAR Foundation in 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity for fans to get a taste of NASCAR racing at a track that holds so much significance to the sport," said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. "Most importantly, through this unforgettable track experience, participants will be positively impacting the life of a child in need."

To take part in this unprecedented event, fans just need to show up at the speedway and donate the required $50.

