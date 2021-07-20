Polynesian resort reopens at Walt Disney World with 'Moana' theme

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is the latest Disney resort to reopen following the pandemic.

The resort reopened with a new Moana-themed look spread out through the resort, from the guest rooms to the lobby.



Shawn Moore was one of the Imagineers behind the new design. He said the idea was to give resort guests experiences similar to the parks.

"As we’re looking at the resorts, a lot of people look at the parks but the resorts carry the magic too as an extension of the parks, so as you come to these resorts you feel that magic, and the story just keeps going," he said.



Senior Vice President of Resorts Maribeth Bisienere said a majority of Disney’s 31 resorts are now back open. She said with that so are jobs.

"Well, we’re actually on par with our pre-pandemic levels and we’re continuing to hire every single day. So things are looking really good," she said.

A popular restaurant is also back open.

Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian is back with a new theme inspired by Marry Poppins and a new menu.