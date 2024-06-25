Starbucks launches new line of iced energy drinks

article

Ahead of the sultry, dog days of summer, Starbucks is launching a pair of iced energy drinks to keep thirsty customers hydrated, refreshed and on their game.

Starting Tuesday, baristas can concoct a Melon Burst Iced Energy beverage, which Starbucks describes as "refreshing melon and cucumber flavors balanced with bright Passion Tango tea, poured over ice."

Equally invigorating is Starbucks new Tropical Citrus Energy beverage which promises to combine "refreshing flavors of passionfruit and citrus, balanced with green tea" shaken over ice, according to an announcement from the company.

The chain is also adding year-round breakfast menu items including an Egg, Pesto, and Mozzarella Sandwich, and a Blueberry Streusel Muffin.

Starbucks has added an Egg, Pesto and Mozzarella Sandwich (left) and Blueberry Streusel Muffin (right) to its menu. (Photo: Starbucks)

Prices will vary by location.