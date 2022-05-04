Star Wars Day: Check out Disney's new photo opportunities to celebrate May the 4th

article

It's Star Wars Day!

To celebrate May the 4th, Disney has launched four new photo opportunities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Using Disney PhotoPass Service, fans will get to capture cool memories with a droid, lightsaber, or even have Boba Fett's ship make a special appearance overhead in their photos.

To have those items appear in your photos, select Disney PhotoPass Image Scanners in Batuu, take your photo, and view the pictures in your Disney account.

Can't make it out on Wednesday? Don't worry.

Disney says the Star Wars-themed photo opportunities will be available going forward.

Disney shared the below photos on its Disney Parks Blog to give guests an idea of what the pictures could look like:

