St. Cloud Police searching for driver in deadly early morning hit-and-run

The St. Cloud Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, on 13th Street (US 192) near Tennessee Avenue.

Reports suggest that the victim was struck while attempting to cross the street.

According to authorities, the first vehicle involved was a small, white SUV, possibly a newer model Chevrolet Trax traveling west toward Kissimmee.

The SUV likely sustained noticeable front-end damage.

Officials suggest that a second vehicle also struck the victim, but its driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

Police are urging anyone with information about the white SUV or its driver, including dashcam or nearby security camera footage from around 4 a.m., to come forward. Tips can be submitted directly to the St. Cloud Police Department at (407) 891-6700.