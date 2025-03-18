Florida police officer will run 200 miles to raise awareness for first responder mental health

The Brief St. Cloud police officer Justin Zeigler is running 200 miles over five days to raise awareness for first responder mental health. His journey is personal, following a traumatic shooting incident that deeply affected him. Partnering with "Survive First," he hopes to highlight PTSD support and encourage others to seek help.



A Central Florida police officer is running 200 miles over five days to raise awareness for first responder mental health.

‘It is okay to struggle and it is okay to talk about it’

What we know:

Sergeant Justin Zeigler of the St. Cloud Police Department is preparing for a five-day, 200-mile ultramarathon from Georgia to Alabama. This isn’t his first long-distance run, but this year’s race holds deep personal significance.

Zeigler is running to support first responder mental health and raise awareness about PTSD, an issue that affects many in law enforcement. He has personally struggled with trauma, particularly after being involved in a shooting last August where a victim lost her life.

What we don't know:

While Zeigler emphasizes the importance of mental health support, the long-term impact of his efforts remains uncertain. It’s unclear how much awareness his run will generate or if it will directly increase resources for first responders in need. Additionally, while he works with the nonprofit "Survive First," the extent of financial assistance available for first responders struggling with PTSD remains a question.

The backstory:

Zeigler previously completed a run across Florida to promote mental health awareness among first responders. His experiences on the job, including exposure to violence and life-threatening situations, have pushed him to seek treatment and find healthy ways to cope.

Survive First, a nonprofit co-founded by Karen Monda, was created to provide financial and emotional support for first responders battling PTSD. The organization offers up to $2,000 in assistance for mental health services, helping officers access necessary treatment.

What they're saying:

"I'm not trying to finish first. I'm just starting to finish," Zeigler said of his motivation.

Reflecting on his trauma, he explained, "It really hit home for me as I was involved in a shooting where I was shot at, and unfortunately, the female victim lost her life too. That really ate at me."

"I would love for the community to know that our first responders need our support. They answer the call on our very worst days," said Karen Monda on the importance of first responder support.

Zeigler, on seeking help, added, "There are organizations out there that stand behind our first responders every day and are here ready to take the call when they need the help. It is okay to struggle and it is okay to talk about it."

Big picture view:

Mental health struggles among first responders remain a significant issue, with one in three developing PTSD and 125 to 300 officers dying by suicide each year, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Zeigler’s run is part of a larger conversation about breaking the stigma around mental health in law enforcement. His journey highlights the need for better resources and open discussions about trauma within the profession.

Timeline:

Zeigler’s ultramarathon begins at noon on Wednesday and will last for five days. His journey will take him across mountainous terrain, pushing both his physical and mental endurance.

