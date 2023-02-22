St. Cloud Middle School staff helps save coach who suffered heart attack during basketball game

article

A coach is lucky to be alive after staff at a school she works at rushed to render her aid after she collapsed during a basketball game.

The school said a coach at St. Cloud Middle School collapsed during a girl's basketball game that was happening at St. Cloud High School Wednesday night.

Staff members rushed to get the AED machine and rendered CPR until paramedics got to the school.

The public information officer with the school said the coach was responsive by the time she made it to the hospital.

This story will be updated.