St. Augustine man charged after attempted kidnapping caught on camera

The Brief A 31-year-old man, Theodore Michael Tundidor, is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly robbing a St. Augustine business and attempting to kidnap a female employee in broad daylight. The victim fought back and drew attention, causing Tundidor to flee before being apprehended by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, grand theft auto, DUI, and fleeing law enforcement.



A 31-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he tried to kidnap a woman outside a St. Augustine business in broad daylight last month, which was captured on surveillance video.

What we know:

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, to a local business after a 911 caller reported a man attempting to force a woman into a vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators said the man, identified as Theodore Michael Tundidor, robbed the store before dragging a female employee outside and trying to shove her into his vehicle.

The victim resisted, screamed, and attracted the attention of a nearby citizen who intervened and called authorities. Tundidor then fled the scene, abandoning the kidnapping attempt.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers later spotted Tundidor driving recklessly on A1A. He allegedly fled from officers but was ultimately apprehended.

What's next:

Tundidor is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

FWC also filed charges of fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence.

Big picture view:

Authorities praised the victim’s response during the attack, emphasizing that her actions, fighting back and drawing attention, likely prevented a more serious outcome.