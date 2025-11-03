Spring Ridge Estates HOA hires private engineer to repair bridge, Eustis officials say

The Brief A Florida Department of Transportation-certified engineer is evaluating the bridge at Spring Ridge Estates and is working on a repair plan, the city said Nov. 3. 50 residents – around 21 homes – were evacuated following the collapse of the bridge. Officials believe the bridge's collapse was due to an Oct. 26 storm.



Repairs for a bridge in Eustis' Spring Ridge Estate are underway as the city says a Florida Department of Transportation-certified engineer is evaluating the bridge and working on a repair plan.

What we know:

The Spring Ridge Estates Homeowners Association hired a private FDOT engineer to evaluate the current state of the bridge and form a plan for repairs. Eustis officials are also working with private contractors – who were hired by the HOA – to identify a temporary solution to restore safe access to residents, the city told FOX 35 Monday.

As of Oct. 30, 50 residents – around 21 homes – were evacuated following the collapse of the bridge. As the bridge collapsed, it also affected the water main, which was shut off, officials said. This also impacts fire service to the neighborhood, Eustis Fire Chief Michael Swanson said Oct. 30.

"We have contingency plans in place should the main sewer line fail, and equipment is already staged in the event the bridge deteriorates further," Swanson said Nov. 3. "Our goal is to do everything possible to prevent a full evacuation of the community."

Water remains flowing under the bridge, which is contributing to the continual erosion of the culverts, the city of Eustis said. As of Nov. 3, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not on site, the city said.



The backstory:

Fifty Eustis residents were evacuated Oct. 30 after a bridge at Spring Ridge Estates collapsed and now continues to erode, officials said.

The fire department said it first noticed issues with the bridge on Monday and that the issues were getting progressively worse.

By Thursday, work crews said the bridge issues were significant, Fire Chief Michael Swanson said.

Around 7 p.m., Eustis officials discovered the bridge had collapsed. On Friday morning, part of the bridge fell again, Swanson said.

"What we're concerned about at this point is the erosion is continuing to happen," he said. "If it continues and progresses the way we think it's going to, it's going to work its way to the master sewer line."

This means the city could lose the lift station, meaning the neighborhood will lose water and sewer. The entire neighborhood would be evacuated if this happens, Swanson said.

What's next:

The city is currently working to divert water to protect utilities, including water and sewer lines under the bridge.

What we don't know:

The bridge repair time is not known at this time. Swanson doesn't know if the bridge will need to be torn down and completely redone.