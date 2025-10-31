50 Eustis residents evacuated after bridge collapse shuts down water main

The Brief Spring Ridge Estates bridge in Eustis collapsed from mass flooding, authorities say. The bridge's collapse affects 21 homes in the neighborhood, Fire Chief Michael Swanson said. A piece of the bridge structure broke and fell and hit a pipe, officials said.



Fifty Eustis residents were evacuated Thursday after a bridge at Spring Ridge Estates collapsed and now continues to erode, officials said. The water main is shut off, but officials are concerned other utilities could be affected.

Officials confirmed Friday that they believe the bridge collapse is due to mass flooding that hit the area on Oct. 26.

Eustis Fire Chief Michael Swanson said the bridge is "eroding as we speak," after a Eustis bridge collapse on Oct. 30.

‘Continuing to collapse’

What we know:

The fire department said it first noticed issues with the bridge on Monday and that the issues were getting progressively worse.

By Thursday, work crews said the bridge issues were significant, Fire Chief Michael Swanson said. Residents in the area were told the erosion was getting worse, he said.

Around 7 p.m., Eustis officials discovered the bridge had collapsed. On Friday morning, part of the bridge fell again, Swanson said.

"What we're concerned about at this point is the erosion is continuing to happen," he said. "If it continues and progresses the way we think it's going to, it's going to work its way to the master sewer line."

This means the city could lose the lift station, meaning the neighborhood will lose water and sewer. The entire neighborhood would be evacuated if this happens, Swanson said.

What happened to the bridge?

"The water has worked its way underneath all the culverts," Swanson said.

The culverts – structures used to channel water under a roadway – are running, Swanson said, but water is running under the culverts, shifting them and allowing more water to go through.

50 people evacuated

Twenty-one homes were evacuated, and 10 families are living in hotels. Pets were also evacuated. Swanson said at least 50 people were evacuated Thursday night.

Residents were forced to evacuate after a bridge collapsed.

Challenge to utilities

Under the bridge is a major sewer line, major water line and power, which is used for the nearby lift station, Swanson said.

"The water line is compromised," he said.

The water was shut off Thursday night. Due to this, homeowners were evacuated due to not having water and the fire department not being able to service the area.

The main power line for the neighborhood is also hanging.

The bridge continues to collapse and erode.

What we don't know:

The bridge repair time is not known at this time. Swanson doesn't know if the bridge will need to be torn down and completely redone.

What's next:

Law enforcement continues to monitor the area. The Florida Department of Transportation is also sending a bridge specialist to help Eustis. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also be on site, Swanson said.