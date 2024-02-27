Spring break 2024: Here are 6 Florida travel destinations college students must visit this year

Spring break is right around the corner for local students and families.

It's the perfect opportunity to soak in the sun or attend a special event taking place in Florida's best travel destinations.

StudentCity, a student tour operator specializing in spring, summer and winter trips for college students nationwide, shared its list of the most popular towns to visit in the Sunshine State this year:

Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is deemed one of the world's most famous beaches. From its 23-mile white sandy beaches to the ultimate fun night out on the town after the sun sets, there are a plethora of things to do.

Bonus point: Daytona Beach is just about an hour's drive from Orlando's hottest theme parks.

Florida Keys

The Florida Keys consist of a collection of five regions: Islamorada, Key Largo, Lower Keys, Big Pine and Key West.

One of the popular tourist spots include the Schooner Wharf Bar, the Seven Mile Bridge (the world's longest segmented bridge), and the The Florida Keys Shipwreck Trail , to name a few.

Islamorada is also the world's sportfishing capital, famous for sport and saltwater fly fishing, according to Student City.

Panama City Beach

StudentCity deems Panama City Beach as the "Spring Break Capital" as every year, about 500,000 people are known to visit the area.

The area is known for its drink spots, parties and wild contests.

Clearwater Beaches

Clearwater Beaches are mostly known for their turquoise waters Gulf of Mexico waters.

Besides sunbathing and visiting local islands like Honeymoon and Caladesi islands, the area is about a 30-minute drive from Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa and the Florida Aquarium.

Cocoa Beach

If you love to surf, you'll want to visit Cocoa Beach. The famous Original Ron Jon Surf Shop is also located in Cocoa Beach.

Cocoa Beach is not far from the Kennedy Space Center, so you may even spot a rocket launch in the skies.

Cocoa Beach is not far from Port Canaveral where you can continue your spring break fun on a cruise ship.

South Beach

From visiting the beach, to the glamourous nightlife scene, to celebrity chef restaurants, to cruising the waters – what is there not to love about South Beach?