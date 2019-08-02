SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Understanding back pain

article

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Dr. Chetan Patel, Medical director of AdventHealth’s Spine Health Institute, discussed back pain on Good Day Orlando. While a majority of people who experience back pain will naturally get better, signs to look for include weakness, numbness or tingling, shooting pain down the leg, fever or weight loss. Also if you wake during the night with back pain, that can be a sign that there is something that needs to be treated. A majority of patients, as much as 90%, can get better without any surgery, so don't postpone seeing a doctor if you are having ongoing back pain.

For more information about AdventHealth, click here.