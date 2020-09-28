SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Seeing your PCP during COVID-19
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dr. Joseph Johnson, a Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss the importance of continuing to see your primary care provider during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Since March, people have been putting off going to the doctor due to fears of COVID-19. Why is it important to not hold off on seeing your primary care provider for your annual check-ups, even during a pandemic? PCP is familiar with your baseline health measures Can determine when something isn’t right and if treatment is needed A person can’t get regular health screenings to avoid serious illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, or cancer
- PCP is familiar with your baseline health measures
- Can determine when something isn’t right and if treatment is needed
- A person can’t get regular health screenings to avoid serious illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, or cancer
- Outside of the COVID infection itself, what other problematic health issues have you seen since quarantine began in March? Poor eating habits Lack of exercise Increase in alcohol intake
- Poor eating habits
- Lack of exercise
- Increase in alcohol intake
- Have you seen an influx of patients dealing with onset depression and anxiety since COVID started in March? How can a primary care provider help someone who has underlying issues of depression and anxiety?
- What are some safety measures AdventHealth is implementing to ensure patient safety and cleanliness when a patient has to go to a doctor’s appointment in-person? Virtual waiting rooms: Patients waiting in their cars until the doctor is ready to see them Temperature checks for all Social Distancing Contactless registration Online bill pay
- Virtual waiting rooms: Patients waiting in their cars until the doctor is ready to see them
- Temperature checks for all
- Social Distancing
- Contactless registration
- Online bill pay
For more information about AdventHealth, click here.