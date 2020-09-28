SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Seeing your PCP during COVID-19

Expand / Collapse search

House Calls: Seeing your PCP during COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dr. Joseph Johnson, a Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor,  visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss the importance of continuing to see your primary care provider during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  

  • Since March, people have been putting off going to the doctor due to fears of COVID-19. Why is it important to not hold off on seeing your primary care provider for your annual check-ups, even during a pandemic? PCP is familiar with your baseline health measures Can determine when something isn’t right and if treatment is needed A person can’t get regular health screenings to avoid serious illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, or cancer
  • Outside of the COVID infection itself, what other problematic health issues have you seen since quarantine began in March? Poor eating habits Lack of exercise Increase in alcohol intake
  • Have you seen an influx of patients dealing with onset depression and anxiety since COVID started in March? How can a primary care provider help someone who has underlying issues of depression and anxiety?

 

  • What are some safety measures AdventHealth is implementing to ensure patient safety and cleanliness when a patient has to go to a doctor’s appointment in-person? Virtual waiting rooms: Patients waiting in their cars until the doctor is ready to see them Temperature checks for all Social Distancing Contactless registration Online bill pay
