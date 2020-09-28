SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Seeing your PCP during COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Johnson, a Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss the importance of continuing to see your primary care provider during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, people have been putting off going to the doctor due to fears of COVID-19. Why is it important to not hold off on seeing your primary care provider for your annual check-ups, even during a pandemic? PCP is familiar with your baseline health measures Can determine when something isn’t right and if treatment is needed A person can’t get regular health screenings to avoid serious illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, or cancer

Outside of the COVID infection itself, what other problematic health issues have you seen since quarantine began in March? Poor eating habits Lack of exercise Increase in alcohol intake

