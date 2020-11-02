SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Diabetes Type 2

article

Dr. Saadia Alvi visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss diabetes. Dr. Alvi shared that in addition to being overweight, other risk factors for Type 2 Diabetes include adults over the age of 45, individuals who are less active, and women who have a history of gestational diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic illness that takes time to develop, so identifying if you are insulin resistant or have pre-diabetes are two conditions that if identified and managed can reduce the risk of developing into Type 2 Diabetes.

