SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Bariatrics

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Dr. Keith Kim, a Bariatric surgeon at AdventHealth, joined Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss obesity, healthy weight, and bariatric surgery.

Dr. Kim informed viewers that while processed food consumption and lack of exercise contribute to obesity, so too does genetics. The role of genetics in weight is often minimized, and can often pre-dispose individuals to be obese. Bariatric surgery may be an option for those whose weight is causing additional chronic health problems that may shorten their lifespan. Individuals with a BMI of 35+ and additional chronic health problems may be candidates for weight loss surgery.

For more information about AdventHealth or Bariatric Surgery, click here.