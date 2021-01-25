SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Heart health

article

Dr. Cesar Jara, an Interventional Cardiologist at AdventHealth visited Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss heart health.

Dr. Jara reminded viewers of the importance of taking action to reduce stress on your heart- little daily activities such as eating healthy, exercise, meditation and turning off social media can really play a role in reducing stress. Dr. Jara also said that minor adjustments such as parking further away or taking stairs instead of the elevator all play a role.

