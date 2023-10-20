Spirit Airlines cancels some flights out of Orlando International Airport, officials say

Some Spirit Airlines flights out of Orlando International Airport have been canceled, officials said.

The cancelation is due to a necessary inspection of 25 of Spirits' aircraft, a spokesperson for the airline told FOX 35 News Friday morning.

"While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations," the spokesperson said.

Travelers are asked to monitor their email and check their flight status on spirit.com or the Spirit Airlines App before heading to the airport.