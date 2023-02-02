Spilled milk: Semi with 1,000 crates of milk overturns in Seminole County

article

A semi-truck hauling thousands of gallons of milk overturned Thursday morning in Seminole County, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Doreen Overstreet, public information officer for Seminole County Fire Department, said the driver of the semi truck had minor injuries, but was expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

More than 1,000 crates of milk were unloaded from the semi, she said. Some of the milk spilled down a storm drain, but was determined not to be hazardous.

The crash happened near SR 436 and Red Bug Lake Road.