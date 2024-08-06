Speeding driver passes out 3 times during traffic stop on I-95 in Flagler County, deputies say

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies on Interstate 95 pulled over a speeding driver, and much to their surprise, he passed out three times during the traffic stop.

Deputies reported smelling marijuana in the car, and the driver, Anthony James Jr., appeared nervous. James confessed there was marijuana in the vehicle. However, a search revealed not only marijuana but also oxycodone pills and a gun.

After his arrest, James, 28, of Miami Gardens, stated he felt sick and couldn't remain standing. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered he was suffering from severe medical complications.

James was also issued citations for careless driving, no turn signal use, no vehicle insurance, front driver-side window tint below 28%, rear driver-side window tint below 15%, and windshield tint below AS1 line.

He will receive treatment before facing multiple charges.