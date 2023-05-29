Speeding car on Smyrna Dunes Park beach nearly strikes child: witnesses

Families at Smyrna Dunes Park were shocked when a car came flying down the beach nearly hitting people and dogs along the way. It happened Saturday afternoon while the beach was packed.

Video captured by beachgoers shows a blue Nisson SUV slowly sinking after coming to a stop.

"They just flew past us," said Joyce Santos.

Witnesses say they saw the car driving along the waterline just missing children in the water.

"As soon as I turned to look at him, I see the car barreling towards Laura," said Ashley Young.

Young’s daughter, Laura, was pretending to be a mermaid at the water’s edge. Thankfully, she saw the car that Volusia County Deputies say was going 50 MPH and got out of the way.

"A normal person would have said oh my gosh I’m so sorry. We didn’t know, but she said well we didn’t hit your kid," said Young. "That made it a lot worse."

The crash happened near "Walkway 2" at Smyrna Dunes Park where dogs are welcome and cars are not. In body camera video captured by deputies, the driver claims to have been driving along New Smyrna Beach before ending up there.

"We were just trying to turn around," said a woman deputies identified as Sarah Ramsammy. "We didn’t think we could do a U-turn here so we’re just trying to keep going."

Deputies arrested Ramsammy, 26, of Orlando. They charged her with DUI and reckless driving.

"I have spent a lot of time crying about it because it could’ve gone a very different way and I’m very, very thankful that I didn’t," said Young.

No one was hurt during the incident.