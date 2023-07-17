Speeding car crashes into Daytona Beach cannabis dispensary

Stunning surveillance video shows Karan Sheoran's speeding BMW colliding with the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary on International Speedway Blvd., according to police.

It happened so quickly, the car smashed into the side of the building and finally stopped when it crashed against a sign pole. Richard Malaszowski is the assistant manager at Sunnyside, he received a call about the crash shortly after it happened.

"When I got here it looked like a complete mess. I thought the car was inside the building, basically," he said.

Police are charging 22-year-old Sheoran with reckless driving. They said he was speeding along ISB when another driver cut him off, leading him to lose control of the car. They said he wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Probably the most insane action I've ever seen. From the video, you can see it darting across the screen. The officer says he was going a hundred miles an hour, plus," Malaszowski said.

Malaszowski said the repairs will likely run more than a hundred thousand dollars and take more than six months to complete. In the video, you can also see several stray cats scramble just before impact. He said, fortunately, none of them was hurt.

"They're all ok," Malaszowski said, "I did a count as soon as I got here after I watched the video."