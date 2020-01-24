Special needs teen walks unaided from bus stop to porch for first time in 8 years

A Texas teenager with special needs hit a milestone on January 10 when he walked from his school bus stop to his front porch unaided for the first time in eight years.

Footage by Mandy Neal shows her son Brandon proudly making his way to the entrance of their home in Farmersville, Texas. Brandon, who has autism, had been using a wheelchair after he had surgery to correct a deformity in 2011.

The 17-year-old took his first unassisted steps in August 2019, after working with Daniel Stein at Special Strong, an organization that specializes in health and fitness for people with special needs.

