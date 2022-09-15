SpaceX will attempt to launch Starlink satellites Thursday night

After canceling two attempts of launching its Starlink satellites, SpaceX will once again attempt to launch its rocket Thursday night.

SpaceX had moved its initial nighttime launch from Tuesday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 14, but unfavorable weather got in the way of both attempts.

The rocket will carry up over 50 satellites as part of the Starlink mission. The satellites are now slated to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday night at 9:27 p.m.

Last night, SpaceX tweeted that they were "standing down" from the second launch attempt.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

You can use the FindStarlink tracker to find out the best viewing times in your area. You can also see a live map of where the satellites are in real-time.