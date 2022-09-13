SpaceX Starlink rocket launch postponed until Wednesday night

article

Due to unfavorable weather Tuesday night, SpaceX postponed the launch of its next batch of Starlink satellites to Wednesday night.

Wednesday's launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m., according to a SpaceX tweet.

SpaceX had originally planned to send its next batch of Starlink satellites during a nighttime launch from Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The rocket will carry up over 50 satellites as part of the Starlink mission.

The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 10:10 p.m. ET.

This is SpaceX's third launch in the last two weeks.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

You can use the FindStarlink tracker to find out the best viewing times in your area. You can also see a live map of where the satellites are in real-time.