SpaceX to try and launch Italian satellite Monday night

SpaceX will try once again to launch an Italian satellite on Monday night after a cruise ship came into range of the launch area ahead of Sunday's planned liftoff.

The space company said the rocket and payload were all good to go, but the Coast Guard couldn't keep the cruise ship out of the no-go zone, aborting the launch.

The new launch time is set for 6:11 p.m.

When the Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, it will carry Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite into orbit.

CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

SpaceX was also set to carry out a Starlink mission on Monday out of the Space Coast. It's not clear if the Starlink mission will also happen on Monday.

