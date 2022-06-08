SpaceX to launch Egyptian satellite from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday

SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch from Florida on Wednesday, June 8.

The space company will launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite into orbit, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The goal of the satellite is to provide large areas of the Middle East, East Africa, North Africa, and Sudan with communications and digital broadcasting services.

The 2 hour, 29-minute window opens at 5:04 p.m. ET. A backup launch opportunity is available on Thursday with the same window.

Weather for liftoff is currently 60-percent favorable.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, and two Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

