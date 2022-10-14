SpaceX to launch HOTBIRD 13F satellites from Florida on Friday night

article

SpaceX is kicking off the weekend with the launch of the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission from Florida's Space Coast on Friday night.

According to Eutelsat's website, two new large satellites being launched will replace three existing satellites. The HOTBIRD satellites provide video broadcasting systems in Europe, delivering 1000 television channels to more than 160 million TV homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. A backup launch opportunity is available on Saturday, October 15 with the same window.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24 and one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

