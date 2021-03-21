SpaceX targets Wednesday for next Starlink satellite launch

We're counting down to the next liftoff from Florida's Space Coast.

SpaceX is targeting early Wednesday morning for a Falcon 9 rocket launch.

The rocket will reportedly carry the 23rd batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Liftoff is currently set for 4:58 a.m.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

There are said to be hundreds of Starlink satellites already in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of them in orbit.

