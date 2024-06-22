SpaceX targeting Sunday for Falcon 9 launch of Starlinks

article

SpaceX is preparing to send more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled to send 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 5:01 p.m. and if needed, on Monday beginning at 1 p.m.

This will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission for SpaceX.

FOX 35 will stream the launch in the live player above.