SpaceX targeting Sunday for Falcon 9 launch of Starlinks

Published  June 22, 2024 10:40am EDT
FOX 35 Orlando
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to send more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Sunday. 

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled to send 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 5:01 p.m. and if needed, on Monday beginning at 1 p.m.

This will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission for SpaceX. 

FOX 35 will stream the launch in the live player above. 