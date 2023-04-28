SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9 rockets from Florida on Friday

Stream Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 rocket launches:

SpaceX is preparing to launch two rockets from Florida's Space Coast.

The space agency is targeting Friday, April 28 for a Falcon 9 launch of the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 88-minute launch window opens at 5:12 p.m. ET.

A backup opportunity is available on Saturday, April 29.

SpaceX is also targeting Friday, April 28 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission to geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Also on board this mission is Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 7:29 p.m. ET.

SpaceX was forced to delay the Falcon Heavy rocket launch on Thursday as severe storms battered the east coast of Florida. Officials said the launch pad was also hit by lightning.

Since that lightning strike, SpaceX and teams of scientists are inspecting the launch pad and the rocket for any damage.

"They’re going to have to do a thorough evaluation of the pad and the rocket and the satellite and all the systems to make sure nothing was damaged by those lightning strikes at the pad and nearby the pad that we saw," Space Journalist Ken Kremer said.

Kremer said the reason launching with lightning around is so dangerous is because of the rocket fuel and the potential of it igniting.

FOX 35 News reached out to SpaceX for an update on the condition of the launch pad and rocket. We're waiting to hear back.