SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is gearing up to launch 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Tuesday morning.

The space company said launch opportunities are available until 11:28 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff was originally set for 7:30 a.m. but SpaceX said they are now assessing a new launch time.

This launch will mark the 10th flight for the Falcon 9's first stage booster, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and six Starlink missions.