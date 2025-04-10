SpaceX rocket launch tonight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

The Brief SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida on Thursday night. Liftoff is set for 9:54 p.m., with backup launch options until Friday, April 11 at 1:43 a.m.



SpaceX is gearing up to send another batch of Starlink satellites soaring into low-Earth orbit Thursday night from Florida .

When is the launch?

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, carrying 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities.

Liftoff is scheduled for 9:54 p.m., with additional launch windows available through early Friday morning, up until 1:43 a.m. If necessary, backup launch windows open again on Friday, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 on the Fram2 human spaceflight launches from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Richard Tribou/Orlando Sentinel)

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

By the numbers:

This launch will mark the 10th flight of the first-stage booster used for this mission, having previously supported Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, CRS-31, Astranis: From One to Many, IM-2, and four separate Starlink launches.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

