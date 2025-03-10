SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites on Tuesday

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell technology, from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday. The Falcon 9 booster, making its 22nd flight, will attempt a landing on a droneship in the Atlantic. The mission aims to expand mobile connectivity, though details on service rollout remain unclear.



What we know:

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday, March 11.

Among them, 13 satellites will feature Direct to Cell capabilities, which aim to enhance mobile connectivity in remote areas. Liftoff is scheduled for 12:14 a.m. ET, with backup opportunities available later that night at 10:48 p.m. ET.

This mission marks the 22nd flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which has been used for multiple past launches, including cargo resupply missions and Starlink deployments. After liftoff, the booster will attempt to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

What we don't know:

SpaceX has not disclosed specific details on the operational timeline for the Direct to Cell service or which mobile carriers will integrate the new technology.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

