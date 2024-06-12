SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket gears up to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is set to launch 22 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday.

The launch is targeted for 5:20 p.m. ET, with backup options until 9:00 p.m. ET. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the launch has a 5% go for weather and the launch may likely be scrubbed.

If required, additional launch windows are available on Thursday, June 13, beginning at 4:46 p.m. ET.

This launch will be the 16th mission for this first stage booster, which has previously carried SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, located in the Atlantic Ocean.